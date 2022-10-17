Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose together at an event and surprise the internet | celebrities

Peace among the fandoms! This Saturday, the 15th, the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala took place in Los Angeles – and, among the famous attendees, an unusual encounter surprised everyone. Photographer Tyrell Hampton has just released clicks of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber together.
The record of the current wife and ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber surprised the internet – which recalled the model’s recent statement about the accusations she received of having “stolen” the singer from Selena. On Twitter, the meeting is the number one trending topic in the world.
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose together at an event and surprise the internet — Photo: Playback/Twitter
Hailey published on her Instagram a sequence of photos also from the event, but did not include the records with Selena Gomez.
In late September, Hailey Bieber opened her heart in a candid interview with the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, and spoke about allegations that she was involved with Justin Bieber while he was still with Selena Gomez.
“People were confused about the timeline,” host Alexis told Hailey, before adding that they accused her of being a ‘home wrecker’ given how involved they were in Justin and Selena’s relationship. Then, Alexis asks Hailey if she has ever been with Justin romantically at the same time as Selena. “No,” Hailey shot back, not missing a beat. “Not once.”