Selena Gomez talks about mental health in trailer for new documentary

Actress and singer Selena Gomez, one of the protagonists of Only Murders in the Building, a series available in Brazil through Star+, released the official trailer from the documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, where she talks about her mental health struggles. Production will launch globally on Apple TV+ on November 2. Directed by Alek Keshishian (Madonna: Truth or Dare), the documentary follows the Grammy-nominated singer over six years, following her mental health journey through her battles with lupus, depression and anxiety.

The teaser trailer shows footage of the actress visiting friends and professionals in the US, as the artist is candid about her daily struggles. “Just be who you are, Selena. Nobody cares what you’re doing,” says the singer at the beginning of the trailer, which was released this Monday (10), in honor of World Mental Health Day. “It’s about who I am, being right where I am. I’m grateful to be alive.” In an interview with Variety, Alek Keshishian talked about the production. “I had no interest in doing a traditional pop documentary,” he said.

“I wanted to show something more authentic, and so did Selena. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea this would become a six-year labor of love.” Currently in the cast of Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez is also known for her role as Alex Russo in the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. As a singer, she has released three studio albums namely, Stars Dance (2013), Revival (2015) and Rare (2020).