“Since before Christ”; Neto doesn’t leave cheap and ‘horn’ arbitration in Flamengo matches

The supposed penalty not scored for Corinthians in the final of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo continues to generate repercussions on social networks. And the situation gained more strength after Rubro-Negro’s match against Atlético-MG, last Saturday (15), which culminated in a victory for the Cariocas. This is because a similar bid during the dispute was also not considered a maximum penalty.

Last Wednesday (12), in the first match for the final of the Copa do Brasil, the ball touched Léo Pereira’s arm and generated all the discussion that has been taking over social networks throughout the week. Against Atlético-MG, who played a similar role was Guillermo Varela, who also saw the ball get in his hand in the area. The Galo players claimed a penalty, but the referee continued the match.

Doubly dissatisfied, the former player Neto did not let the bid between Flamengo and Atlético-MG pass by. The presenter of the program Donos da Bola mocked the video and quoted the audio of the video referee (VAR) of the match against Corinthians, who pointed out that the ball touched Léo Pereira’s belly before going in the arm. Check out the tweet below.

Neto criticized the refereeing group present at Neo Química Arena throughout the days that followed the match. In his program, the former player said that Flamengo is favored in matches. “If it was against any other team, it would be a penalty, only against Flamengo, which is not”, detonated the former player, who followed up with the criticism. “Since before Christ, he has always been in favor of Flamengo. You can hand over the cup! You don’t even have to travel to Rio, Duílio”, finished.