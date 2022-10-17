Since June, China has had 1.4 million arrests to ensure smooth Communist Party meeting

THE NEW YORK TIMES / BEIJING – They wait in folding chairs, leaning against traffic lights or walking in small circles to keep warm. They are distributed approximately every 30 meters, observing a certain stretch of a street of Beijing that have been assigned to them. The bright red windbreaks and the same color armbands identify them as “Neighborhood Safety Volunteers”.

Its mission is clear: to ensure that nothing disturbs the all-important congress of the Chinese Communist Party which begins on Sunday, during which its main leader, Xi Jinpingmust claim a third term.

The volunteers, who have covered Beijing in recent days, are perhaps the most obvious element of the security blockade that the China imposed on the city. In a country that values ​​control, each preparation is designed to ensure the elimination of any apparent threat or imperfection, be it the effects of the coronavirus or even the uncollected garbage.

Screen shows Xi speech at Chinese Communist Party Congress opening Photograph: AFP

The authorities also banned the entry into the city of people who have traveled to areas where even one infection with the coronavirus has been detected. Postal authorities must check the identification documents of every person who sends something to Beijing by mail.

Local authorities promised that volunteers, working in collaboration with militia members and security officials, should identify “unstable elements” such as people who complain about the government, “weaving a rigorous three-dimensional web of social control and prevention”.

“By the end of the big meeting, there will be more people patrolling. Police officers and others too,” said volunteer Li Wenge, in her early 50s, sitting on a stool near the Drum Tower, a 13th-century Beijing building, watching as a group of middle-aged men played roller hockey.

Li gestured to his right, indicating two figures in red seated at the foot of the tower, and then to his left, indicating another patrolling pair. “Nothing escapes our attention.”

The meeting, officially called the 20th National Congress, is a secret meeting held at five-year intervals during which the country’s next leaders are celebrated. During his 10 years in power, Xi has consolidated authority around himself more thoroughly than any Chinese leader since. Mao Tse-tung. It virtually wiped out independent civil society, detained human rights lawyers, and expanded state surveillance to more and more aspects of everyday life.

The fortress around Beijing as he prepares to hold office for another five years, something unprecedented, crystallizes the success of his strategy.

Officials in other provinces have pledged to contribute any measures deemed necessary, including lockdowns, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, “especially to protect Beijing”. In the capital, armed officers patrol the streets around the Great People’s Pavilion, where Xi is due to speak on Sunday, randomly approaching cyclists and pedestrians for verification.

A public security ministry official announced at a press conference last month that authorities had detained more than 1.4 million criminal suspects since late June, helping “create a safe and stable political and social environment for the success of the 20th Party Congress”.

Any sentiment other than effusive government approval must also be contained — hence the profusion of propaganda pieces that have appeared on bridges, billboards, in 20-meter-tall flower arrangements. It seems that the longer the slogan, the more inspiring. “Intensify unity around the Party Central Committee that brings Comrade Xi at its core, take practical steps to welcome the meeting of the 20th National Congress,” reads the message seen on a screen above a shop. of departments.

It is possible that dissatisfaction will simmer under the surface. On Thursday, the lid appeared to have come off the pot, with photos circulating on social media showing two posters opened on a Beijing overpass, calling for an end to coronavirus lockdowns and Xi’s overthrow.

Public demonstrations of protest, especially those directly attacking Xi, are virtually impossible to see in the city on any given day, and virtually unimaginable amid the density of security measures in anticipation of the congress. Authorities acted quickly to hush up the case. Police officers headed for the bridge, and online censors deleted the photos from Chinese social media. Even a search with the word “Beijing” appeared to have been limited on the Weibo platform, showing only posts from official verified accounts.

Still, everyone seems to be commenting on the meeting for another reason: the disruptions brought to everyday life.

In cafes, friends complain that employers prevented them from leaving Beijing during last week’s seven-day National Day holiday — one of China’s busiest holidays — for fear they would not be able to return.

Walking down the street, passersby complain about being subjected to additional tests for the coronavirus. Police officers abruptly closed nightclubs and restaurants, in some cases indefinitely, citing the need to redouble surveillance against the coronavirus.

The words “party congress” became a sort of general explanation for any inconvenience or interruption.

“It’s the little things that serve as a reminder. The deliveries don’t arrive, and then we remember, ‘the party congress is approaching,’” said Chen Yaran, a university student in Beijing.

Chen was resting in the courtyard of the 300-year-old Lama Temple, an elegant Tibetan-style monastery and one of Beijing’s most popular tourist attractions, on the last day of the holiday. Her university, like many others in the city, had shortened the holiday to dissuade students from leaving the city. Unable to return home to visit her grandmother, Chen settled for a visit to the temple, where she joined dozens of others lighting bundles of incense, asking for better days.

Perhaps there is an expression repeated more often than “party congress”: “later of the party congress”.

Villagers recite it almost like an incantation, assuring others—or themselves—that things will get better. The organizer of a dance performance said the performances would stop in October but would likely resume afterwards. Owners of closed bars are looking forward to the end of the month in hopes of reopening.

Other postponements are more explicitly political. University professors say they cannot meet foreign reporters, even for informal conversations, until the end of the congress. Lawyers for human rights hope that officials posted outside their homes will leave them after the event.

Even those eager to participate in the fervor surrounding the party congress may be temporarily handicapped by the careful choreography brought about by the gathering.

Visitors walk through bookstore in Shaanxi where book on Xi Jinping is sold Photograph: JADE GAO / AFP

Two weeks ago, Xi visited an exhibition prepared in honor of the congress at the Beijing Exhibition Center called “Advancing Boldly Towards a New Era.” According to glowing reports in state media, the exhibition showcases the achievements of Xi’s decade in power, including points as disparate as an air quality map and Olympic mascots. A news report stated that the exhibition has become a popular spot to “check in” online.

But at the entrance to the exhibition, a guard said it was only open to certain audiences. Asked when the public will be able to visit, he shrugged. “I believe after the party congress”, was the reply. / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL