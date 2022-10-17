STJD denounces Sport and asks for stadium ban after confusion

Sport was denounced by the Superior Court of Justice (STJD) today (17) for the confusion on Ilha do Retiro at the end of the match with Vasco, for the Brazilian Championship Series B. In addition to the request for a stadium ban and fine, there is a chance of losing points for the home team. Raniel and Luiz Henrique can also be punished.

The STJD denounced Sport in three articles. First in 205, which speaks of “preventing the continuation of a match, event or equivalent that is being disputed, due to intentional insufficient numbers of its athletes or in any other way”. The penalty is a fine of R$100 to R$100,000, and loss of points in dispute in favor of the opponent. “The sporting entity is subject to the penalties of this article if the suspension of the match has been proven to have been caused or provoked by its fans”, says the article.

Then, in 211, which cites “failing to maintain the place that you have indicated for holding the event with the necessary infrastructure to ensure full guarantee and security for its realization”. The penalty is a fine, from R$100 to R$100,000, and a ban on the site “when applicable, until the requirements set out in the decision are met.”

Finally, article 213, talking about not preventing disorders in your sports square, invasion of the field or place of the sporting event and throwing objects on the field or place of the sporting event. The penalty is a fine of R$100 to R$100,000, in addition to the club being punished with the loss of command of the field from one to ten matches.

The game was stopped in the 48th minute of the second half, after Raniel equalized with a penalty kick and celebrated in front of Leão’s fans, when a riot broke out that invaded the pitch and attacked Cruz-Maltino professionals and two firefighters who were working. in the match.

REPORTED PLAYERS

The Attorney’s Office also denounced Luiz Henrique and Raniel, from Vasco, for provoking Sport’s fans. In the summary, Raphael Claus narrated that he expelled Luiz Henrique for throwing a tennis and a chair in the direction of the opposing fans, while Raniel is reported to have received a double warning for unsportsmanlike behavior when provoking the opposing fans in celebration of Vasco’s goal.

Neither of them received a card because of the confusion. Raniel will answer for violation of article 258-A of the CBJD, which provides for a suspension of two to six matches. Luiz Henrique will respond to articles 258 with suspension from one to six matches and 258-A which provides for suspension between two and six matches. The two received a request for preventive suspension by the STJD.