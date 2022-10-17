Streaming premieres from October 17th to 23rd

October 18-25: “Unsolved Mysteries” – Volume 3 (Netflix)

The remake of the critically acclaimed true crime docuseries is back for a new season.

October 19: “In the SOOP: Friendcation” (Disney+)

Park Seojun, Peakboy, Choi Wooshik, Park Hyungsik and V, the well-known group of friends in the entertainment industry, enjoy spending time together. In the winter of 2022, a friend’s surprise proposal sends them on a four-day trip to Goseong in Gangwon-do. Join them on this journey filled with fun and moments of self-discovery. In a story of friendship, this is a travel record of five friends with an unshakable friendship.

October 19: “The Wild Life of Dr. Hello” (Disney+)

Veterinarian Peter Olaf Alcumbrac, known as Doctor Ole, practices his unique style of treating animals with intelligence, technique and cunning.

October 21: “Modern Love Tokyo” – Season 1 (Prime Video)

No synopsis yet

October 21: “Peripherals” (Prime Video)

Flynne Fisher Is a girl who tries to pick up the pieces of her destroyed family, in a forgotten corner of the United States of tomorrow. Flynne is shrewd, ambitious and doomed. She has no future. Until the future comes to summon her.

October 21: “Acapulco” – Season 2 (Apple TV+)

The second season picks up right after the events of the first, telling the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo, whose dream comes true when he lands the job of a lifetime as a cabin monitor at Acapulco’s hottest resort, Las Hills. In 1985, Maximo must face a turnaround at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who could rival the girl of his dreams. Under the guidance of Don Pablo, he decides one day to manage the entire Las Colinas operation, becoming the right-hand man of owner Diane. Meanwhile, in the present time, Maximo returns to Acapulco because of Don Pablo’s recent death and is forced to face unfinished business that young Maximo left behind.

October 21: “The Ghost Writer” – Season 3 (Apple TV+)

In the story, a ghost haunts a bookstore and launches fictional characters into the real world. A group of friends work to solve mysteries surrounding the unfinished business of the otherworldly being.

October 21: “Restart: Miniseries” (Netflix)

An American woman falls in love with a Sicilian man she met in Italy, but he ends up dying of cancer. Now, she finds refuge where she least expected it.

October 21: “Barbarians” – Season 2 (Netflix)

A year after Varus’ defeat, a new Roman general settles in Germania, and Ari faces resistance to try to reign over all the tribes.