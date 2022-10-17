Tchê Tchê regrets Botafogo’s defeat and talks about the poor performance at home: “I don’t know how to explain” | botafogo

+ Read more news from Botafogo

– We had a good performance, but we didn’t get the result. It’s apologizing to the fans, who supported us a lot, it’s been difficult at home, I can’t explain why.

– But now it’s time to continue working. I ended up taking a card there and I’m out of the next game, so I’m doubly upset, with the game and for being out of a classic, but, ball forward – completed the steering wheel.

Tchê Tchê talked more about the yellow card that made him miss for Botafogo. For him, the bid did not need punishment by the referee. With the suspension, the player will not be on the field at Maracanã against Fluminense, next Sunday (23/10), at 16h.

– Hard to say, right, because I ended up getting a suspension, but he pulled me, there was a contact there, normal bid, I don’t think it was for yellow – Tchê Tchê said.

Best moments: Botafogo 0 x 1 Internacional, for the 32nd round of the 2022 Brazilian Championship

With the defeat, Botafogo lost the opportunity to overtake América-MG and establish itself among the top eight in the Brasileirão. Now, the team that still dreams of a place in the pre-Libertadores, has 43 points and occupies the 10th position.

