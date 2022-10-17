Team that needed a point to qualify is eliminated by ambulance delay in PE | football

Sete de Setembro entered the field this Sunday needing just one point to go to the second phase of the A2 Series of Pernambuco. The vacancy, practically certain, turned into a moment of great disappointment for athletes and coaching staff.

The match against Torres was scheduled to start at 3 pm, however, referee Tiago Lima Vieira did not allow the ball to roll due to lack of an ambulance at the Grito da República stadium. A detail is that Sete has its official headquarters in the city of Garanhuns, but was sending the games in Olinda, almost 240 kilometers away.

The scenes that followed were filled with apprehension, with Sete de Setembro players sitting on the lawn, some crying, others praying for the ambulance to arrive. To make matters worse, Vitória-PE’s goal in the other match against Vera Cruz, was eliminating alviverde in case of a confirmed defeat.

To be exact, the ambulance was delayed 1 hour and 13 minutes, extrapolating the waiting time of the regulation. Despite all the possible appeal from the athletes of Sete, the club responsible for the logistics of the duel, Tiago Lima did not allow the ball to roll, confirming Torres’ 3-0 victory, and the elimination of Maned Wolf, who had already been relegated. of the first division at the beginning of the season. The team was tied with Vitória-PE in number of points, but lost in goal difference.

3 of 3 Sete de Setembro player praying on the field — Photo: Bruno Silva Sete de Setembro player praying on the field — Photo: Bruno Silva

– What they did to us doesn’t exist, fathers of families after the dream, after the daily bread. We had too much chance of qualifying and they played with the players’ dreams – vented the steering wheel and captain Glauber on social media, in a post shared by the athletes.

in contact with the gethe president of Sete de Setembro, Juscelino Soares, who was not at the stadium, defended himself.