Tell us: what’s your PC’s video card?

Today the “Conta lá pra gente” wants to know: what is the video card of your computer? Currently, with several options of manufacturers and prices, it is common that there is a greater diversity of use, even here in Brazil.

What are the positives and negatives of the card you use? Do you plan on replacing it soon? Tell us in the comments and let’s talk a little about it!

The importance of the video card

The video card is an essential component for many computer activities, but they may differ in terms of their capabilities. Most of the most basic computers have integrated video cards, which have a more limited capacity but which do the trick for those who use the device for studies, work and lighter activities.

For those who like to play games or work with heavier tasks such as editing images and videos, it is important to invest in a good dedicated video card, with the ability to do the job.

Also known as a GPU, when it is integrated, it is already built into the motherboard, and therefore cannot be upgraded or replaced. Dedicated graphics cards are more powerful and can be upgraded as needed.

Even among them, there are those considered entry-level, intermediate and the most powerful, and for those who play this it can be very important to guarantee running heavier games or the maximum resolution. However, they are not exactly cheap, so unfortunately not everyone can guarantee the most powerful versions.

What is your video card?

In my case, I have a gaming notebook and the video card is the GeForce GTX 1650, which is not exactly a premium card, but because it is a great option that combines performance and cost-effectiveness, it serves me very well. I’ve never had any problems running any games with it, even if some don’t run at the highest resolution.

Remembering that there are other components that are also important in these aspects, not just the video card.

Is the video card a priority component on your pc? What model do you use? Does it suit your needs well? These experiences can even help readers who are researching a model to buy, after all, nothing better than knowing the evaluation of those who already use it, right?