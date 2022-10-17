Terrified of Halloween decoration dog petrifies among cardboard figures

Maverick is a friendly dog ​​with a black coat that loves to make friends with people and other animals. But animals that move, no stationary animals like decorative black cats. Otherwise he petrifies with fear.

In an interview with the news portal The Dodo, Lilly Ann Flores, the dog’s owner, said that the pet is a super sweet and loving dog. He is not afraid to get close to people or pets. However, when it comes to Halloween figures, Maverick prefers to stay far away or pretend to be a statue.

Maverick the puppy. (Photo: Personal Archive/Lilly Ann Flores)

And he made that very clear when he spotted some strange figures in the backyard of his home located in Texas (USA). Like this? It’s just that Halloween is approaching and the family, to get in the mood, stuck some figures of black cats on the lawn and that scared the mascot.

When he saw the figures, he froze. The family was afraid to see him like that and many times they tried to get him out of the trance by calling him, but in vain. After many attempts the pet moved. The scene was recorded and shared on Lilly’s TikTok profile on October 9th.

“When I turned around, he was frozen like this,” Flores said. “I died laughing. I’ve never seen him do that before.”

Impossible to know what went through the dog’s little head. The only certainty is that he didn’t like that decoration. Surely because he had never seen anything like it. But after he realized that ‘it’ couldn’t hurt him, he became calmer. Good thing this decoration is only for a season, huh Maverick?

Maverick and its owner. (Photo: Personal Archive/Lilly Ann Flores)

“I Think [os gatos] caught him off guard,” Flores said.

The publication reached more than 9 million views, 1.4 million views and thousands of comments from netizens who were amused by the dog’s reaction.

“The dog: I’m fake too,” wrote one.

“The dog: Marcia, you can’t see that I’m surrounded by the enemy”, imagined another.

“He watched Jurassic Park, he knows if he moves he’s dead,” joked another.

Check out:

