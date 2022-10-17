Terrorist attack kills 11 soldiers at Russian military camp

During the training of “volunteers” for the war in Ukraine on Saturday 15, a shooting resulted in at least 11 dead and 15 wounded at a Russian military firing range, in the southwestern border region of Belgorod. According to the Moscow Defense Ministry, “two citizens of a CIS state” had perpetrated a “terrorist attack”.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is an informal intergovernmental organization comprising 11 republics formerly belonging to the Soviet Union. Perpetrators opened fire with automatic rifles during training drills and shooting practice. After the act, “both terrorists were shot dead”, concluded the ministry.

On September 21, after military setbacks in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed a “partial mobilization” aimed at gathering 300,000 reservists to secure the occupied regions in eastern and southern Ukraine. The move triggered protests and the flight of tens of thousands of Russians. Despite this, on Friday the 14th Putin announced that more than 220,000 reservists had already been called up.

While the promise was that only those who had recently served in the Armed Forces would be mobilized, activists and human rights groups report that recruitment offices are harassing and coercing men with no military experience and even unfit to serve in the Army for medical reasons.

Some of the newly drafted reservists have posted videos in which they are forced to sleep on the ground, even on the street, and given rusty weapons before being sent to the front. Russian authorities acknowledged that the mobilization was often poorly organized and promised to improve the situation.