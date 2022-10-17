the details of the documentary about Selena Gomez

Documentary about Selena Gomez premieres in November! The Deadline portal released more information about the production, check it out!

After keeping everything under wraps, the documentary about Selena Gomez has updates! He has his debut on the 36th AFI Fest on November 2, and then exclusively on Apple TV+. Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me has been in production for six years and promises! All has been revealed to the portal deadline .

The film comes from the director of the documentary In Bed with Madonna, Alek Keshishianand follows Grammy-nominated artist and actress Selena Gomez from the heights of unimaginable stardom, through the lows of a very personal crisis, and back into the spotlight again.

“I had no interest in doing a traditional pop documentary,” says Keshishian. “I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena too. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea this would become a six-year labor of love.”

“Selena is a global force in art and entertainment, and we are honored to partner with her, Alek and Apple to illuminate her journey in this beautiful celebration of optimism, vulnerability and hope.“, says still Bob Gazzale, President and CEO of AFI.

The documentary team Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry is also involved in the documentary about Gomez. Apple TV+ also released the following synopsis, where we know more about the project:

“After years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez has achieved stardom. But just as she reached this apex, an unexpected turn took her mind into darkness. This documentary deeply encompasses her six-year journey to a new perspective.”

Selena Gomez was recently nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for her production work on Only Murders in the Buildingfrom Hulu, in which she also stars.

