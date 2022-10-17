The favor that Flamengo did to Palmeiras and now Verdão won millions of dollars

Palmeiras had a little help from Flamengo

October 16, 2022 · 4:00 pm

O palm trees one of the best moments in recent years. Despite not having reached the final of the Copa Libertadores of America and not in Brazil’s Cup, the last years of alviverde have been “magical”. In fact, despite the frustrations in these competitions, the team from Palestine is taking great strides towards the title of Brazilian championship.

As already said, even not reaching the Libertadores final, Verdão conquered the mark of the team that most times won games in the competition in a consecutive way. This occurred in the victory of the São Paulo team against Cerro Porteño by 5×0, which consolidated 9 victories. Now a new record has emerged for the pride of Palmeiras.

More news from Palmeiras:

The ex-Chelsea who were wanted by Leila Pereira and can play for Palmeiras in 2023

Dudu’s demand that Leila Pereira cannot accept; everything gets complicated in Palmeiras

Deyverson scored the title goal of alviverde over Flamengo

With the Brasileirão campaign, Palmeiras already has their spot confirmed for the 2023 Libertadores da América. Thus, the team led by Abel Ferreira won for the club the 23rd participation in the international competition. In addition, the brand represents a record among Brazilian teams as it is the 8th consecutive participation. In other words, no Brazilian club was able to compete in the competition so many times in a row.

Help from the river

The early confirmation of the imposing alviverde’s participation in the 2023 edition of Libertadores da América was only possible because of the “help” of one of his biggest rivals. Opponent in the 2021 continental decision, the Flamengo helped the Palmeiras to celebrate one more classification, when they won the Atletico Mineiro by 1 to 0, last Saturday (15), in the Maracanã.