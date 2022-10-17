“The forecast is to return to…”; Oscar gets real about reinforcing Dorival Júnior’s Flamengo in 2023

O Flamengo doesn’t want to think about anything else besides the game next Wednesday (19), in which he faces Corinthians, at Maracanã, needing to win to become champion of the Copa do Brasil, since he returned from São Paulo with a 0-0 in the luggage. The team led by Dorival Júnior wants to assert favoritism and go with morale towards the final step in Libertadores.

Anyway, even if you try to hide it, the board remains very attentive to the transfer market, already analyzing possible investments that can be made soon, once the season is over. With great competition already, the intention is to get ahead of rivals and make verbal arrangements with pieces that would add value to the current cast.

One of the names that is constantly mentioned, including by flamenguists, is Oscar, which is currently playing in China. The midfielder, however, has already shown interest in returning to Brazilian football, but he still has a current contract with the Chinese. In an interview with the Camisa 21 podcast, the Brazilian left open the possibility of transferring to the red-black next season.

“I’m on vacation now. The forecast is to return to China in January. But there’s a chance, there’s always a chance. From 0 to 10? To go to Flamengo now? It’s hard, huh. I don’t know (laughs). ” there”highlighted shirt 8, who has stints at Internacional and São Paulo in his home country, but has been playing abroad since 2012, that is, 10 years.

Recently, more specifically in the August window, the ace came close to agreeing to come to Rio de Janeiro, but the negotiation did not work out: “I thank Flamengo and the fans for their interest, but it was not possible to do so at this time. I wish the club the best of luck and all the friends I have there for the rest of this season”declared Oscar at the time.