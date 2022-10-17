The Handmaid’s Tale 5×05: Episode now available dubbed!

The Handmaid’s Tale 5×05 (The Handmaid’s Tale)Paramount Plus, is now available dubbed, featuring the episode called “Fairy Tale”, whose synopsis is:

“June and Luke venture into uncharted territory in search of information. Meanwhile, Serena Joy continues to settle into her new role and meets her new hosts.” The episode lasts 44 minutes.

June and Luke

The episode begins with June receiving an important phone call during the night. With Luke and Moira, she heads to No Man’s Land to meet Lily. Lily admits they are running late and her planned meeting with the guardian has been postponed. Gilead is stepping up its border patrol.

Luke mentions that he will go anyway as he wants to find out more about Hannah and June agrees to accompany him. The couple receives backpacks and a map. They start their journey and end up coming across a man hanging from a tree, before finally meeting their contact, who must mention a specific word. The teller says it’s not safe there and they must follow him.

They end up at an abandoned bowling alley and Luke tries to relax, while June watches everything attentively. They receive some information about Hannah and a flash drive with additional items…the guardian informs them that they can only go out at dusk, as it is risky to go out in daylight and Luke asks June to relax and they decide to stay in place… these were some of the events that happened. initials present in the episode, with the following episode focusing on what June and Luke’s strategies will be to return to Canada safely.

Above all, we remind you that episode 6 is now available, but it arrived only in the US and will have its official release dubbed on Sunday, October 23.

Cast The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale)?

In the list we have: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, OT Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Bradley Whitford, Amanda Brugel, Christine Ko and Genevieve Angelson.

Where to watch?

The series will air weekly, with a new episode through Paramount+ every Sunday.

When does The Handmaid’s Tale come out?

The 5th season of The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale) premiered on September 18 in Brazil. In the US, episodes come out every Wednesday.

