The Journey | Why the movie was so expensive and what was the secret of its success

The film The trip was adapted from a novel of the same name written by David Mitchell and, probably not to everyone’s taste, however, it has become a cult film full of imagination, thanks to the direction of Tom Tykwer and the Wachowski sisters.

But in addition to its intriguing onscreen story, the film also has a number of in-depth behind-the-scenes accounts that many fans will enjoy.

the original cast

When The trip was taking its first steps, a report surfaced about a number of high-profile actors who were supposed to be in the film.

Some of the biggest names were Tom Hanks and Halle Berry, but there were also other actors like James McAvoy and Ian McKellen, who ended up not signing on.

However, one of the names that drew the most attention was actress Natalie Portman, with whom the Wachowski sisters had previously worked on v for Vendettain 2005.

She was also acquainted with director Tom Tykwer and they had previously worked together on Paris, Je T’aime.

However, to this day, it is unknown why she was not hired and what role she would have played if she had.

Hugh Grant was a last-minute addition to the cast

The producers decided to add Hugh Grant to the already great cast, and he signed on. one day earlier to start recording.

In 2016, he revealed that he couldn’t believe whether the offer to be in the film was real or not.

The actor said he was delighted with the story being told and with the passion the Wachowskis had for cinema.

The Wachowskis themselves partially financed the film.

Gathering all the money for the film was not such an easy task, after all, even with a strong cast that would take many people to see it, it was a risky project as it would be rated +18, it was not being based on any commercial literature and would still cost a lot to carry out properly.

In an interview, the Wachowskis recalled how they had to take money out of their own pockets to make the project happen.

The amount went beyond what the sisters’ own production company had already invested, and they reported that their personal contributions to The trip reached about 7 million dollars.

Why Tom Hanks Was So Important

One of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, Hanks always attracts audiences to see his films.

However, Hanks became much more important to the film than just serving as a recognizable name on its poster.

In an interview with The AV Club, Lana and Lilly Wachowski recalled that, several times, the actors’ agents tried to convince them to leave the film, but it was Tom Hanks who said he was 100% committed to the film, which ended up leading to the other actors to also confirm their loyalty.

The trip is currently available on Prime Video.

