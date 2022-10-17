“The president decided…” Landim changes his mind and makes a “bombastic” decision before the final of the Copa do Brasil

Flamengo is thinking about the final of the Copa do Brasil against Corithians, which will be played this Wednesday (19), at Maracanã, but is also starting to plan for the next season. President Rodolfo Landim has been working to advance the planning and a stay is considered ‘fundamental’: that of coach Dorival Júnior, who has a contract only until the end of this season.

According to the portal Torcedores.com, Landim ‘changed his mind’ and should talk to Dorival in the coming days to define the renewal of the commander. Before, his stay would only be decided at the end of the season. The portal also revealed that football vice president Marcos Braz and executive director Bruno Spindel had a meeting with the coach at CT George Helal.

If Dorival remains at Flamengo, the coach would have ‘carte blanche’ to indicate reinforcements and assemble the squad according to their characteristics. It is worth mentioning that Fla may lose players at the end of the season, such as goalkeeper Diego Alves and midfielders Diego. In addition, João Gomes is of interest to European clubs and has no defined situation.

Landim’s move could also be a ‘maneuver’ to protect himself from a possible interest by the CBF in hiring Dorival Jr for the technical command of the Brazilian team. Tite has already stated that he will not continue in charge of Brazil after the World Cup and the Flamengo coach is one of those quoted to take over the selection, as well as Fernando Diniz and Abel Ferreira.

Since arriving at Flamengo, Dorival Jr has played 35 games, with 22 wins, seven draws and six defeats. Under his command, Rubro-Negro scored 67 goals, an average of 1.9 goals per game. The defense conceded 26 goals in that cut, an average of 0.74 goals per match.