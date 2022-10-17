The Rock teases the return of Jared Leto’s Joker to the DCEU

In addition to Henry Cavill’s Superman, Jared Leto’s Joker may also be returning to the DCEU, The Rock indicates.

according to page DCVerseDwayne Johnson mentioned in a new interview that the DCEU’s Joker could appear again crossing the paths of Black Adam and other dcnaut heroes.

“Black Adam, Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman, Flash! All coexist in the same world. Black Adam is on one side, Joker is on the other, Justice League is on the other, and they’re all going to cross paths at some point because the fans want it,” said The Rock.

The film black adam will show some of this great connection, as it will feature Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), head of the Suicide Squad, and Superman (Henry Cavill), leader of the Justice League.

In Brazil, black adam opens in theaters on October 20.

Black Adam (original title of the adaptation) is the first solo film by Black Adam, the arch-rival of the hero Shazam. The new live-action DCEU will show the origin of the dark mage and his clash with the Justice Society supergroup.

Nearly 5,000 years after being bestowed with the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian gods – and just as quickly arrested – Black Adam (Rock) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The film stars The Rock (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Black Adam, Aldis Hodge (The invisible man) as Carter Hall/Hawkman, Sarah Shahi (Double target) as Adrianna Tomaz/Isis, Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date) as Al Rothstein/Atom Crusher, Quintessa Swindell (Travelers – Instinct and Desire) as Maxine Hunkell/Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan (007 Against GoldenEye) as Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate and Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad) as Amanda Waller.

The actor Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin) is also in black adam. Although his character has not been revealed, everything points to him playing the demon Sabbac.

There are rumors that the actor Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel) will appear with his Superman in a post-credits scene.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (No scales) and scripted by Adam Sztykiel (A Part of Travel) and by the pair Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (the Mauritanian), black adam will be released in Brazilian cinemas on October 20.

