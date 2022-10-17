The unexpected photo of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber that exploded on Twitter

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez shocked fans and rocked social media and all they did was pose together for a photo. At stake are the toxicity that was created around the model and the singer given the relationship with Justin bieber.

Selena Gomez and the singer dated for two years, at the height of their popularity, but the relationship ended, breaking the hearts of millions of fans who followed the duo’s career since they were children.

Shortly thereafter, the musician began dating Hailey Baldwin, now Hailey Bieber, after they got married. Since then, fans of the first, especially Bieber, began to harass the model who recently defended herself from criticism that said they started dating when the singer’s past relationship had not yet ended.

Last month, Selena Gomez even asked fans to leave the model alone, while Hailey explained that she has always respected the singer and actress and that she doesn’t owe her anything, despite the bullying suffered in recent years.

The photo that went viral

Photographer Tyrell Hampton captured Bieber’s current wife Hailey and the singer’s ex-girlfriend hugging and smiling for the camera. plot twist – twist in Portuguese -, wrote the photographer who took the picture at an event in Los Angeles last weekend. The photo was published on Instagrambut it was in twitter that spread becoming popular in the top of several countries like the United States and even Portugal.

It is recalled that both Selena and Hailey never exchanged accusations publicly, nor did they fuel the attack of fans.

Hailey and Justin Bieber seen in public for the first time after serious health problems