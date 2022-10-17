‘There may have been theft at Petrobras’, says Lula in debate – Notícias

PT candidate for the presidency of the Republic, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated that “theft may have taken place at Petrobras” during the PT governments. The statement was made at the TV Band debate, this Sunday (16), after Lula was confronted by current President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) about the Petrolão scandal.

“When a guy confesses to a crime, it’s because he committed a crime. People went there and reported it. That there was theft at Petrobras, there may have been,” Lula said. The PT member recalled that they arrested those who stole from Petrobras because there was an investigation, without secrecy in the government’s actions.



Then the PT said that, to fight corruption, it was not necessary to close companies. “In Korea, they didn’t close Samsung, in Germany they didn’t close Volkswagen. That is, they arrested the owner of the company and the workers continued working, the company continued producing”, completed Lula.





When talking about the subject, Bolsonaro said that Petrolão was “the biggest corruption scheme in the history of humanity” and that it caused Petrobras to “indebted” with the diversion of resources. Bolsonaro also said that the former president “split the corruption money with friends”.

The Petrobras scandal, known as “petrolão”, was a money laundering scheme at Petrobras during the PT governments that involved collecting bribes from contractors, evasion of foreign exchange, money laundering and overpricing of works. This scheme was investigated by the Federal Police in Operation Lava Jato.

The debate was the first direct meeting between the two candidates since the first round of the elections and was promoted by a pool formed by the UOL portal, the Bandeirantes group, Folha de S.Paulo and TV Cultura, with the support of Google and YouTube. At certain times, the candidates themselves were able to manage their time and walk around the studio stage.