This week’s releases (October 17-23)

O Digital Look presents the week’s Amazon Prime Video releases. In the week between October 17th and 23rd, Amazon will have the arrival of some new productions to its streaming platform.

During this time, Amazon Prime Video will host the original sci-fi series “Peripherals,” starring Chloe Grace Moretz. Another original production coming to the platform in the next few days is “Modern Love Tokyo”, the Japanese version of the American romantic anthology “Modern Love”.

Check out the list of releases for the week between October 17th and 23rd on Amazon Prime Video:

Friday – 10/21

Peripherals – Season 1 Series (1 Season) | Original Prime Video | Suspense | Science Fiction | Year of production: 2022 (USA) Set in the near future, Peripherals follows Flynn (Chloe Grace Moretz), a young woman living a quiet life as a waitress in a small country town. When her brother Burton (Jack Reynor) returns from the Navy, she discovers that he has taken a job as a security guard at a tech company, but to her surprise the job takes place in hyper-realistic virtual reality. Burton allows Flynn to experience using technology, but when she enters this digital universe, she is faced with a violent conspiracy.



Modern Love Tokyo – Season 1 Series (1 Season) | Original Prime Video | Romance | Drama | Year of production: 2022 (USA) A Japanese adaptation of Prime Video’s original romantic anthology series “Modern Love”.



