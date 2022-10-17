This week’s releases (October 17-23)

Every week, the Digital Look lists the top Netflix releases. And in the week between October 17th and 23rd, the Tudum streaming will receive several outstanding films and series on its platform.

In the coming days, Netflix will receive the fantasy film “Escola do Bem e do Mal” and the romance miniseries “Recomeço”, among many other productions.

Here’s the list of releases for the week between October 17th and 23rd on Netflix:

Monday – 10/17

Only ten percent is a lie Movie | Documentary | Year of Production: 2010 (Brazil) Learn more about the life and work of the poet Manoel de Barros from Mato Grosso do Sul.



Waffles + Mochi: The Restaurant – Season 1 Series (1 Season) | Children | Cuisine | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) Waffles + Mochi is a documentary series starring the puppets Waffles and Mochi, two great friends who dream of becoming chefs. But his knowledge of the world of gastronomy is limited to frozen food, which has become the hallmark of his country – the USA.



Tuesday – 10/18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles Special | Original Netflix | Comedy | Stand-Up | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) In this new comedy special, filmed as part of Netflix’s Is a Joke: Highlights, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias makes history as the first comedian to perform at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles’ classic baseball stadium. In Stadium Fluffy: Live From Los Angeles, Gabriel shares hilarious details about his life as a native of the movie capital, recalls a recent extortion attempt and also tells which city he broke the record in and got a super high fine on stage. .



Unsolved Mysteries – Volume 3 Series (3 Seasons) | Original Netflix | Documentary | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) The classic series returns for a three-week event with more unexplained deaths, strange disappearances and bizarre paranormal activity. Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 is from the creators of the original series, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and Stranger Things production company 21 Laps Entertainment.



Somebody Feed Phil – Season 6 Series (6 Seasons) | Documentary | Cuisine | Travel | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) Somebody Feed Phil is a Netflix series that combines travel and cooking with great humor. The protagonist, Phil Rosenthal, reveals cities in his good-natured way, always very interested in people and local cuisine.



LiSA Another Great Day Movie | Documentary | Music | Year of Production: 2022 (Japan)



LiSA LiVE is Smile Always, Eve&Birth: The Birth at Nippon Budokan

Wednesday – 10/19

Notre-Dame – Cathedral on Fire miniseries | Original Netflix | Drama | Year of Production: 2022 (France) Set on the night that Notre-Dame Cathedral caught fire, the series follows the fate of the men and women who must put out personal fires as they try to stop the flames from spreading through the famous church. The production follows the firefighters of Paris living the hardships of life and work, where they face, love, hate and help each other in search of a chance to start over.



Blind Marriage – Season 3 Series (3 Seasons) | Original Netflix | Reality Show | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) In this series that has won over a legion of fans, Dallas singles who want to be loved for their personality, not their looks, meet the person they can spend the rest of their lives with without ever having seen them before. Without the distractions of the outside world, singles chat with a string of potential candidates and, when a connection emerges, propose a date. Only then do they see each other for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, they start planning their wedding, while figuring out if they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the day of the ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 12-episode series tries to find out if looks, ethnicity and age matter or if love is truly blind.



The School of Good and Evil Movie | Original Netflix | Fantasy | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) couldn’t be more different. Sophie, a seamstress with golden hair, dreams of leaving her monotonous life behind to become a princess. Agatha, with her dark look and an unconventional mother, has everything to be a real witch. Still, they are best friends. Until, on a full moon night, a powerful force takes them both to the School of Good and Evil, where the true stories of every self-respecting fairy tale begin. However, something is wrong from the start: Sophie falls into the School for Evil, run by the elegant and sarcastic Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha ends up at the School for Good, supervised by the cheerful and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington). As if studying with the children of the Wicked Witch (Freya Parks), Captain Hook (Earl Cave) and King Arthur (Jamie Flatters) wasn’t enough, according to the director (Laurence Fishburne), only a kiss of true love would be able to change the rules so the girls can correct fate. But when an evil figure (Kit Young) mysteriously linked to Sophie reappears and threatens to destroy the school and the entire world, the only way to a happy ending is to first survive this real-life fairy tale.



The Green Glove Gang – Season 1 Series (1 Season) | Original Netflix | Comedy | Police Officer | Year of Production: 2022 (Poland) When a robbery goes wrong, three elderly criminals hide in an asylum and discover a sinister secret.



Till Money Do Us Part – Season 1 Series (1 Season) | Original Netflix | Romantic Comedy | Year of Production: 2022 (Colombia) A rich and glamorous woman seeks revenge after being injured in a car accident. But gradually the hate gives way to another feeling.



The unknown Movie | Original Netflix | Drama | Year of Production: 2022 (Australia) An undercover cop builds an intense connection with a murder suspect to gain his trust and get a confession.



Thursday – 10/20

The Missing Vatican Girl – Season 1 Series (1 Season) | Original Netflix | Documentary | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) Rome, 1983. After leaving music class, young Emanuela Orlandi was never seen again. Her disappearance involves the Vatican in a hitherto unsolved mystery.



Fanatic Movie | Suspense | Year of Production: 2019 (USA) Moose is a fanatical fan who does everything he can to get an autograph from his biggest idol, Hunter Dunbar. As Moose’s actions begin to change, Dunbar soon finds himself at the mercy of his increasingly dangerous stalker.



Friday – 10/21

The Last Slave Ship Movie | Original Netflix | Documentary | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) Documentarian Margaret Brown (“The Order of Myths,” “The Great Invisible”) returns to her hometown in Alabama to document the historic search and discovery of “The Clotilda,” considered the last ship to arrive in the United States illegally bringing enslaved Africans. After a century of secrecy and speculation, the 2019 discovery of the vessel directs our gaze not only to the descendants who live in the community of Africatown, presenting a moving portrait of a community that actively fights to preserve the legacy of their ancestors, but also invites us to reflect on what justice is today.



fresh start miniseries | Original Netflix | Romance | Drama | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) Inspired by Tembi Locke’s memoir, the “Recomeço” series tells a love story that transcends cultural barriers. At the center of the plot is Amy Wheeler (played by Zoe Saldaña), an American who is going to study in Italy and falls in love with Lino, a Sicilian chef. Their relationship faces several challenges, including culture shock, but is also tempered by a sense of lightheartedness and hints of humor, until Lino is faced with a serious health problem that threatens the couple’s future. It is then that the two families come together to form a great safe haven, showing that love really is capable of crossing any border.



Barbarians – Season 2 Series (2 Seasons) | Original Netflix | Action | Adventure | Drama | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) A year after the Battle of Teutoburg Forest, Roman troops return to Germania, now stronger than ever. But by betraying Rome, Ari creates enemies and raises suspicion, and his brother joins the Romans to punish him. Thusnelda and Ari form an alliance to unite the tribes against Rome while Folkwin defies the gods.



20th century girl Movie | Original Netflix | Romance | Drama | Year of Production: 2022 (Korea) In this first love story, a videotape takes Bo-ra back to 1999, when she was a 17-year-old girl and tried to help her best friend Yeon-doo win her crush.



ONI: Legend of the Thunder God miniseries | Original Netflix | Children | Fantasy | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) In a world populated by the strange gods and monsters of Japanese mythology, the daughter of one of the creatures, the audacious Onari, is determined to follow in the footsteps of the mighty heroes of legend. But her unique powers are yet to be revealed. Will she still be able to protect her peaceful village from the invading presence of the mysterious “Oni”, which threatens the gods?



28 Haunted Days – Season 1 Series (1 Season) | Original Netflix | Reality Show | Terror | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) Three teams spend 28 days in haunted places as part of a paranormal experience based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren.



Saturday – 10/22

LOL Surprise! winter parade Movie | Animation | Children | Year of Production: 2021 (USA)



Sunday – 10/23

Franco Escamilla: Auditory Voyeur Special | Comedy | Stand-Up | Year of Production: 2022 (Mexico)



