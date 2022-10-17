Thousands protest in Paris against French price hikes | World

About 140,000 people demonstrated this Sunday (16) in Paris, France, against high prices that have scared consumers across Europe, a continent little accustomed to inflation.

The country’s far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon and this year’s Nobel Prize winner for Literature, writer Annie Ernaux, led the act, which also showed support for a three-week strike at the refineries in France.

Melenchon, a traditional leader of the left who had a surprising result in France’s last presidential elections – 22% of the vote, just behind the far-right candidate, Marine Le Pen -, called a general strike for Tuesday (18).

“You are going to live a week like no other, we are the ones who started this march,” he told the crowd.

Melenchon followed the movement of four unions – with the exception of France’s largest, the moderate CFDT – which called strikes and protests for wage increases on the same day.

French Budget Minister Gabriel Attal said the left-wing coalition was trying to exploit the current situation, marked by ongoing strikes at French nuclear plants and oil refineries.

“Today’s march is a march of sympathizers who want to block the country,” he told French radio Europe 1.

For three weeks, workers at French refineries have been on strike for lack of agreement with employers for a 10% increase, according to them equivalent to the rise in prices that France and the whole of Europe are experiencing.

“You can see that this movement is starting to spread,” Mathilde Panot, leader of the parliamentary bench of France Insubmissa, said in an interview with France Info radio. “You can see that in the nuclear sector. Truckers announced a shutdown on Tuesday, and many other sectors are starting to come together.”

In France, inflation stood at 6.2% in September, almost double the rate in January this year, according to Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical agency. On average, the bloc’s countries registered 10.1% in August this year.

Several French unions announced their adherence to the national day of strikes on Tuesday (18), which is expected to affect road and rail transport, as well as the public sector.

At least a third of gas stations in France face supply problems due to the shutdown. Drivers across the country, particularly in Paris, have to face hours of waiting in lines to be able to restock. Many companies reduced travel and deliveriesand even emergency service vehicles are being affected.

The huge profits made by the energy companies, due to record fuel prices, are arousing sympathy for demands for wage increases among workers. According to a poll by the BVA institute published on Friday, however, only 37% of French people support the strikes.