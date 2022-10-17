UK rolls back almost all fiscal package announced in September

The new Treasury Secretary of the United Kingdom, Jeremy Hunt, announced on Monday (17) a series of revisions to the fiscal plan released in September that generated a crisis in the foreign exchange and debt markets that culminated in the resignation last week of the Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

Hunt announced the reversal of almost all fiscal measures foreseen in the Growth Plan, called the mini-budget – and which had not yet passed the scrutiny of lawmakers in Parliament.

With today’s measures added to last week’s announced cancellation of the corporate tax cut, the government will save £32bn ($36bn) a year.

The intention to reduce the basic income tax rate from 20% to 19% in April 2023 was abandoned. According to the secretary, the measures must still occur, but only when “economic conditions allow and a change is accessible.” The reduction would mean a tax waiver of £6bn a year.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The government will also keep the dividend tax at 1.25 percentage points from April 2023. The pledge was to revise that increase, which took effect last April and is valued at around £1bn a year.

They will also be maintained in the off-payroll work rules (also known as IR35), whose withdrawal was scheduled for April next year. In the plan announced in September, this account amounted to around £2 billion a year.

There will also be no short-term changes to value added taxes for visitors from outside the UK and no freeze on alcohol taxes in Britain. The anticipated savings from these revisions amount to £2.6 billion a year.

Details of the measures are scheduled for October 31. According to Hunt, the decisions were taken to ensure the UK’s economic stability and to give confidence in the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline. The chancellor also made it clear in his statement that the UK’s public finances must follow a sustainable path over the medium term.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Related