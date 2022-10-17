VIDEO | Couple finds ‘sea monster’ on beach

Image taken by the couple and published on social media



Can you imagine meeting a creature similar to a “sea monster” during a walk on the beach? So it is. That’s what happened to a couple on the beach in Florence, Oregon, United States, last Thursday (13). The news spread and several bathers went to see the animal up close.

In an interview with the American channel Koin News, Adoni Tegner, who found the animal, stressed that he had never seen anything like it in his life. “The creature was the size of a pickup truck and covered in long white fur.” See the video at the end of the article.

Tegner’s girlfriend, Merica Lynn, also spoke about the animal. “We’ve seen whales appear before, and some that were stranded on the beach for a few weeks but never grew ‘hair’ like this,” she said, who made a video and touched the “sea monster”. She described the creature as “firm and greasy”.

Despite the scare of locals, Jim Rice, manager of the stranding program at Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center, ended up being approached by the report and reassured the most impressed residents of the region. He explained which creature would really be the carcass of a whale.

“What appears to be ‘hair’ is the decaying remains of other body tissues: muscles, nerves, tendons, etc. I would estimate that this animal has been dead for several months,” he told the network.