VIDEO: Sexual harassment scene from Barbie live-action movie leaks

Barbie (Margot Robbie) gets slapped in the ass on the beach in Los Angeles (Photos: Backgrid/CPR/Dsanchez/Reproduction)

The live-action Barbie movie has been drawing attention on social media and, this time, a scene recorded last Tuesday (28/6) on Venice Beach, in Los Angeles (USA), increased the discussion about the long most famous doll in the world. In the recording, Barbie is harassed by a boy and reacts with a punch.

In the scenes that were captured on Venice Beach, Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are dressed in neon colors (pink, yellow and blue), matching each other, in addition to using yellow skates to walk on the beach boardwalk. .

At one point, a boy in a cap appears and slaps Barbie on the ass. Without thinking twice, the doll lived by Margot Robbie reacts by punching the stalker in the face, who is thrown against the boardwalk. The boy’s cap flew away.

After the slap on the butt, Barbie (Margot Robbie) reacts with a punch in the face of the harasser (Photos: Backgrid/CPR/Dsanchez/Reproduction)

According to the British tabloid Daily Mail, before recording this scene, the actress was seen staging and doing the calculations with the actor who plays the harasser, in addition to other members of the team helping in the construction of the act.

There is even a photo taken from another angle that shows Barbie’s surprised expression after punching the man as he is thrown to the ground.

Warner Bros., responsible for producing the live-action film of the Mattel doll, has not disclosed almost anything about the story. Although Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are the protagonists, comedian Will Ferrell was also seen on roller skates a few days ago. In addition to him, according to the Daily Mail, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon and Alexandra Shipp may also be in the film.

Greta Gerwig (Little Women) directs the film from a screenplay she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story). The eternal Harley Quinn, from Suicide Squad (2016), is also producing the film through her company LuckyChap Entertainment.

Warner Bros. is set to release Barbie on July 21, 2023.