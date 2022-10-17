Video shows stocking inspector and friends being riddled with bullets in a bar in Manaus

Manaus/AM – A video shows the moment when the stocking inspector Adriano da Silva e Silva, 18, along with two friends identified as “Neguinho” and Romário Ferreira dos Santos, 34, are riddled with bullets at Bar do Farofa on Avenida Itaúba, in the Jorge Teixeira 2 neighborhood, on the east side of Manaus.

In the video it is possible to see the moment in which the group of seated friends is surprised by two shooters wearing helmets. Adriano, who is wearing red, falls immediately and one of the criminals approaches and shoots him again in the head when he sees him moving.

Still according to the images, the other three friends run, two of them, “Neguinho” and Romário, are shot, while the fourth victim hides behind stacked chairs and then manages to escape without being injured.

According to information from witnesses, Adriano used to stay at the place acting as a stocking inspector and, according to family reports to the police, the young man would have received threats after getting involved in a confusion. The other victims are bar employees and were taken to a hospital with gunshots to the collarbone and head.