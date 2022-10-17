Vinicius Júnior is eighth in the French award

Vinicius Júnior ranked eighth in the 2022 Ballon d’Or, held by the magazine France football, today (17), in Paris. The Brazilian won Spanish and Champions League champions with Real Madrid last season.

Real owner Vini Júnior had expressive numbers in the 2021/22 season (22 goals and 16 assists in 52 games) and conquered Europe shining alongside Benzema, tipped to win the award.

Vini Júnior was announced along with fellow Real Madrid teammate Modric (ninth place) and Haaland (chosen as 10th best in the world).

With the eighth position, Vini Júnior returns to place the country in the top 10 of the awards; the last chosen one had been Alisson, in 2019. The goalkeeper was in seventh place that year.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently defends Manchester United, was behind Brazilians Fabinho and Casemiro in the 2022 edition. The Portuguese finished in 20th position. Messi and Neymar are not even among the top 30 of the season.

Check out the position of the players already announced in the Golden Ball award:

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

6. Mbappe (PSG)

7. Courtois (Real Madrid)

8. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

9. Modric (Real Madrid)

10. Haaland (Manchester City)

11. Son (Tottenham)

12. Mahrez (Manchester City)

13. Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

14. Fabinho (Liverpool)

14. Rafael Leão (Milan)

16. Van Dijk (Liverpool)

17. Casemiro (Real Madrid)

17. Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

17. Vlahovic (Juventus)

20. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

21. Harry Kane (Tottenham)

22. Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

22. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

22. Foden (Manchester City)

25. Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

25. Rudiger (Real Madrid)

25. Maignan (Milan)

25. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool)

25. Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

25. Cancel (Manchester City)