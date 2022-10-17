Vinicius Junior is the tenth Brazilian to appear in the top 10 of the Ballon d’Or; see list | international football

Spanish and Champions League champion last season, with the title goal against Liverpool, Vini Jr has secured his name in the top 10 of the 2022 Ballon d’Or. France Football magazine released the names between 11th and 30th position, and the Brazilian has not yet been announced.
Vinicius Junior is among the 10 for the Ballon d’Or — Photo: Getty Images
With that, at the age of 22, he places himself in a select ranking of Brazilian representatives who were among the 10 best in the world in the award. The last one had been Alisson, in 2019. The best Brazilian in 2021 was Neymar, in 16th, and in 2020 there was no ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Neymar, in fact, is the Brazilian with the most appearances at the top: six. He, however, never got the first position, feat that Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Kaka conquered. See the full list below:
Brazilians in the Top 10 of the Ballon d’Or
- 2022 – Vinicius Junior
- 2019 – Alisson (7th)
- 2017 – Neymar (3rd)
- 2016 – Neymar (5th)
- 2015 – Neymar (3rd)
- 2014 – Neymar (7th)
- 2013 – Neymar (5th)
- 2011 – Neymar (10th)
- 2009 – Kaka (6th)
- 2008 – Kaka (9th)
- 2007 – Kaka (1st) and Robinho (9th)
- 2006 – Ronaldinho Gaucho (4th)
- 2005 – Ronaldinho Gaúcho (1st), Adriano (7th) and Kaka (9th)
- 2004 – Ronaldinho Gaúcho (3rd) and Adriano (6th)
- 2003 – Roberto Carlos (8th)
- 2002 – Ronaldo (1st), Roberto Carlos (2nd) and Rivaldo (8th)
- 2001 – Rivaldo (7th)
- 2000 – Rivaldo (6th)
- 1999 – Rivaldo (1st)
- 1998 – Ronaldo (3rd) and Rivaldo (5th)
- 1997 – Ronaldo (1st) and Roberto Carlos (5th)
- 1996 – Ronaldo (2nd)
It is worth remembering that the award only started to accept non-European names from 1995 onwards. See the differences in relation to the FIFA award.
Number of appearances in the top 10
- Neymar – 6
- Rivaldo – 5
- Ronaldo and Kaka – 4
- Ronaldinho Gaucho and Roberto Carlos – 3
- Adriano – 2
- Alisson, Robinho and Vini Jr – 1