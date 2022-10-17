vivo X90 should be released in November with “dual-chip” strategy

The vivo X90 is getting closer and closer to release. According to the latest information, the mobile will be available next November, as Qualcomm will anticipate the announcement of its new top-of-the-line platform. In addition, the smartphone will feature a “dual-chip” strategy. This means that you will find variants with the future Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and also with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus.

The processor in Qualcomm’s next component is expected to deliver 10% more performance and 15% energy efficiency improvements compared to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. In addition, the new hardware is also expected to feature up to 50% Artificial Intelligence enhancements, 20% graphics performance improvements, and superior ISP performance over the previous generation.

Another important point is that the family should contain three models in total: the X90, the X90 Pro and the X90 Pro Plus. The design tends to maintain what has already been seen in the respective predecessors. That is, the main news will be on account of the internal parts. One of the expected is the presence of the 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, in the most advanced variant of the line. There should also be a self-developed imaging chip, to intensify camera competition in the Android world. However, for now, no date has been released for the presentation of the new family of the Chinese manufacturer. What are your expectations for the new models in the vivo X90 lineup? Give us your opinion!

