Was Salah going to leave before deciding Liverpool v City? Klopp explains misunderstanding

With a goal by Salah, the Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0this Sunday (16), at the Etihad Stadium, for the 11th round of the Premier League.

But before swinging the nets, a misunderstanding made the Egyptian think he would leave the field.

In a press conference after the match, the coach Jürgen Klopp cleared up the confusion.

In the 26th minute of the 2nd half, when the game was 0-0, the coach made three substitutions: Darwin Núñez in place of Firmino, Henderson in the place of Fabinho and Fábio Carvalho in place of Elliott.

It turns out that the fourth referee got confused when he lifted the plate with Elliott’s numbering and ended up putting ”11”, Salah’s number.

”Yea [foi um erro], the wrong number on the plate. I wanted to talk to Salah, because his position on the field has changed. Obviously Salah was disappointed because he saw his number, but even I hadn’t seen the ’11’ on the plate,” he explained.

Three minutes after the changes, Alisson hit a beautiful shot for Salah, who beat João Cancelo, came face to face with Ederson, scored the winning goal for Liverpool and broke an eight-game winning streak in the Premier League.

Klopp and Salah during Liverpool v City OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

At 44, Klopp finally took Salah to the entrance of Alexander-Arnold to gain time.

With the victory, Liverpool reached 13 points and is in 8th. already the Manchester City missed the chance to stay glued to the Arsenal. Guardiola’s men are in 2nd place, with 23, four behind the Gunners.

Liverpool return to the field next Wednesday (19) to face the West Ham, at home, at 15:30, for the Premier League. City, on the other hand, will only return to the pitch on Saturday (22), at home, at 11 am, to face the Brighton. Both matches will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.