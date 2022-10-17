Way of Santiago de Compostela in Florianópolis is made official

The municipal government of Florianópolis published in the Official Gazette on Monday (10) the law signed by Mayor Topázio Neto a week earlier, on October 3, which recognizes and makes official the Brazilian Way to Santiago de Compostela, a stretch that passes through the capital of Santa Catarina.

The route starts in Canasvieiras, in the north of the island, and must connect in the district of Ingleses do Rio Vermelho to the historic route of Galicia, starting from La Coruña, recognized by the Spanish government as the starting point of routes of the “English Path ” — dating back to the 12th century.

According to the text of law number 10,923, the journey is 21 kilometers. With its sanction, the city government says that it will be able to “firm partnerships to prepare regulations and studies necessary for the geographical demarcation, signage, implantation and maintenance” of the places, in addition to providing didactic materials with the objective of environmental education for pilgrims.

See the points to be followed by travelers, in order, according to the new law:

Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe Church, in Canasvieiras; Rua Afonso Cardoso da Veiga, Canasvieiras; Connection between Canasvieiras and Cachoeira do Bom Jesus via the beach; Rua Alcina Jannis, Ponta das Canas; Avenida Luiz Boiteux Piazza, Ponta das Canas; Rua Deputado Fernando Viegas, Ponta das Canas; Church of São Pedro, Ponta das Canas; Journalist Jaime de Arruda Ramos Road, Ponta das Canas; Lagoinha Beach, Ponta das Canas; Journalist Jaime de Arruda Ramos Road, Ponta das Canas; Route with two options: a) Estrada Jornalista Jaime de Arruda Ramos, Ponta das Canas; Portal das Flores easement, Ponta das Canas; Avenida do Sol, in Praia Brava or b) Estrada Jornalista Jaime de Arruda Ramos, Ponta das Canas; trail of Morro do Rapa, Avenida do Sol, in Praia Brava; Rua Sinésio Duarte, Praia Brava; Morro da Feiticeira trail, which leads from Praia Brava to Praia dos Ingleses; Route with two options: a) Path along the beach, road Vereador Onildo Lemos, Ingleses; Nossa Senhora dos Navegantes Church, Ingleses or b) Rua das Gaivotas, Dom João Becker Avenue, Nossa Senhora dos Navegantes Church, Ingleses; Avenida Dom João Becker, Ingleses; Mercúrio Street, Ingleses; Rua Intendente João Nunes Vieira, Ingleses; End of the Way at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Sanctuary, Ingleses.

According to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Sanctuary, the final point of the pilgrimage in national territory, the Brazilian Way had already been recognized by the Spaniards in 2017 and was traced by the Santa Catarina Association of Friends of the Way to Santiago de Compostela (ACACSC) following requirements determined by the Basilica of Santiago.

To be considered as part of the official pilgrimage to Compostela, the route in Brazil should be done through nature, be more than 20 km long, start and end in a church, in addition to passing through two more temples on the route — requirements met by the Santa Catarina pilgrimage.

Why is the walk to Santiago de Compostela so famous?

The oldest account of the pilgrimages to the Spanish city is in the 10th century document, Concordia de Antealtares, which narrates the journey of the hermit Pelagius, who saw night lights in a forest and, following them, discovered a stone sepulcher where the body of Saint James the Greater (or Saint James Zebedee), an apostle of Christ.

The discovery of the tomb would have taken place in the 9th century and, since then, walkers moved by faith began to try to retrace their steps not only to visit the tomb, but to live the spiritual experience of the journeys to Santiago de Compostela — as the tomb is known today. city ​​that houses the Basilica and the rest of Saint James.

Pilgrims at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Sanctuary, end point of the walk in Brazil Image: Reproduction/Sacred Heart of Jesus Shrine

Nine “main” paths to Compostela are officially recognized, but several of them have alternative stretches, forks and — as in the case of the Brazilian Way — external routes that interconnect with the already traditional European routes.

Among the best known are the French Way, the Portuguese Way of the Interior and the English Way. To be an “official” pilgrim and receive the Certificate of Distance, which certifies that you have completed your walk, you must travel at least 100 kilometers on foot or on horseback. If you are on a bicycle, the pilgrim will need to travel at least 200 kilometers.

In 2021, almost 179,000 pilgrims took one of the Camino de Santiago – in 2019, before the pandemic, this number was even higher: 347,500.