what days and times will Brazil play?

The whole of Brazil vibrates a lot with the world Cupafter all, waiting 4 years between one event and another seems like an eternity for lovers of football. In this way, to reduce anxiety and help with programming, today we brought the first official calendar of Brazil’s games in the 2022 World Cup! Will you be able to keep up?

Read more: Will there be a break in the days of Brazil’s game in the 2022 World Cup?

Brazil at the World Cup

By drawing, Brazil is in Group G, with the selections of Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. In the first phase, our team will play 3 times against teams from other participating countries. If he is the leader of the group, he will face the second place of group H, which can be any country participating in it: Ghana, Uruguay, Portugal or South Korea.

What will be Brazil’s first game day?

The Brazil team debuts in the Cup on November 24, playing against the Serbia national team. At the same time, Brazilians can watch the game at 4 pm (Brasilia time). Although the lineups have not yet been announced, positive energies are already being sent to our players!

The first game will already be marked by the distress of the Brazilians, since the opponent will have Mitrovic, Tadic and Vlahovic in the attack. The last player mentioned, Vlahovic, promises to give a lot of work, since he was recently hired by Juventus to supply the departure of the star Cristiano Ronaldo.

What will be the next games in Brazil?

In addition to the game against Serbia, on the 24th, Brazil will still have two other games in the first phase. With that, mark on the calendar and reserve your time to honor our selection on the dates and times below: