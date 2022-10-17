What does “The Way of the Waters” mean?

avatar is a 2009 American science fiction epic film written and directed by James Cameron, and starring Sam Worthington, Zoë Saldaña, Michelle Rodriguez, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang. The film was produced by Lightstorm Entertainment and distributed by 20th Century Fox.

Released in December 2009, the film is still a box office success, grossing around USD 2.878 billion, and holding a record as the highest grossing cinema, surpassing films like Avengers: Endgame and even Titanicalso directed by James Cameron.

Thirteen years after the first film, the sequel to avatar. christened of The Water Path, the film had 8 delays until its official announcement. With this, the plot takes place more than a decade after the original feature. Its official release date is set for December 16, 2022.

Preliminary filming for the film began in 2017, and was only completed in late September 2020. After that, the film’s release was delayed. Disney is currently developing three more sequels – Avatar 3, 4, and 5 – which are expected to release on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028 respectively – if not affected by delays. .

Fascination with marine life was a source of inspiration

The new feature, which is set to premiere in December this year, is inspired by director James Cameron’s fascination with marine life. “I love the oceans. I’m in love with the ocean before I’ve even met one. I learned to scuba dive in rural Canada,” he pointed out.

Cameron also said that the sequel to the 2009 film is different from the original.

“I think it’s very exciting. I think it’s more emotional than the first movie. I think it focuses more on the character and relationship dynamics compared to the previous one, but it definitely delivers on the show,” she stated.

The actors had to adapt to acting underwater, and he said that after training, stars Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver were able to hold their breath for up to six or seven minutes.

In addition to the actors and actresses mentioned above, names such as Michelle Rodriguez, Vin Diesel and David Thewlis were also announced as part of the cast.