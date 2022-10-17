Whatsapp finally starts testing editing messages after sending







With the arrival of new applications to compete with WhatsApp and grab a share of the instant messaging market (such as Telegram), Meta’s application began to notice the lack of some functions that are already widespread among competitors, such as the ability to edit messages.

That’s why WhatsApp has finally decided to start testing an option that allows you to modify texts after they have been sent.

After allowing users to react to messages with emojis, the next big update should be this ability to edit sent texts, which is very convenient when messages are sent with grammatical errors or other errors in general.

Currently, you need to delete the message and write a new one if you don’t want to leave any errors.

At first, WhatsApp did not reveal whether it will have a change history, which some apps already make available, that allows other users to see what exactly was changed.

According to the WABetaInfo website, the announcement and start of implementation of the new option should be made by the end of this year.







