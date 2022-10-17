WhatsApp: Learn how to prevent unwanted calls without blocking the contact

Unfortunately, it is common to have people pestering us in the Whatsapp. However, although the contact takes place through the app, we don’t want to cause friction in day-to-day living. Therefore, it is necessary to find a middle ground and prevent the calls of these people without blocking them on the messaging platform.

Is it possible to block only calls on WhatsApp?

In summary, it is not possible to block calls from your contacts without blocking the sending or receiving of messages on the Whatsapp. This is information from Meta, responsible for the messenger.

However, there are “unofficial” ways to block calls from unwanted people using an external WhatsApp application. It is worth mentioning that the action is not authorized by Meta, which may result in the account being banned in the original app.

So, if you’re willing to use this type of platform, it’s good to be aware of the consequences of your actions.

How to block calls without blocking the contact?

To do this, you will need to download the WhatsApp Plus, a minor and unofficial version of the messenger. In short, you can click on the call or video call icon to activate the option.

In this case, when an unwanted person tries to call you, the app will inform the user that he has no signal or that you are busy on another call.

Here’s how to activate call blocking on your WhatsApp:

Backup the official version of WhatsApp; Then delete your account and uninstall the app from your device; Next, download WhatsApp Plus APK from your app store; Once installed, open the application and give all the necessary permissions for the APK to work properly; Now, open your account by entering your phone number and verification code; With everything right, open the chat of the person you don’t want to receive calls or video calls; Access the contact’s profile and click on the “No calls” option; Finally, choose the notification that will appear for the person when they try to call you: “There is no signal”, “You are busy” or “(x person) is on a call”.

Save temporary messages on WhatsApp

Soon, users of Whatsapp will be able to save temporary group messages. Initially, only administrators will be able to select which messages will be excluded from the exclusion list.

In any case, this function will probably not be released anytime soon, even considering that Meta has other implementation priorities.