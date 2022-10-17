WhatsApp may launch “anonymous browsing”: here’s how it will work

WhatsApp is one of the most used social networks by Brazilians in recent years, after all, it does not charge for messages sent, such as SMS.

Another important point of this network is that it is also part of Mark Zuckerberg’s technology conglomerate, Meta.Inc, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and other smaller companies.

In this way, WhatsApp is one of the networks that are constantly being updated by the company and seeks to deliver increasingly satisfactory solutions to its customers.

A good example of this is their new privacy update, “anonymous browsing” that will change the platform.

How will WhatsApp Incognito Browsing work?

This new feature is about the possibility of hiding the “Online” status while using the application, not appearing active to your friends.

This way, you won’t have to worry about having to reply to your friends so you don’t “ignore” them, or having to reply to a message that you don’t want to reply right away.

This is a very similar measure to “Last Seen”, which has also been changed to leave no trace of users’ last login status. And of course, both functions are accessed within the app’s settings, in the “Privacy” tab.

Does this feature already have a release date?

Despite already having its announcement released by the Meta team, customers are still waiting for a fixed date for the release of this update, which is still in the testing phase.

However, we can already be excited, because, according to the team, the functionality will first be released in a Beta version, at which time customers will be able to test it; being available both for devices that have the Android operating system, and for users that have the IOS operating system.

Therefore, if you are a user of this social network, pay close attention in the coming months, as it is likely that in a short time anonymous browsing will be available.

Image: Diego Thomazini/shutterstock.com