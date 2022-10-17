WhatsApp should release groups with more than 1000 participants soon

The number of members in WhatsApp groups may soon increase. According to the WABetaInfo portal, which always publishes the news of the most used messaging application in the world, the number of participants per group should increase from 256 to 1,024. The information was released last Sunday, 9.

Increase in the number of members per group on WhatsApp

There is still no official release date for the novelty. The feature was only observed in the Android and iOS trial versions. In addition, if the number of members per group in the messenger is actually implemented in the official version, this feature should only be made available in Brazil after the elections.

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and Meta, which is the company responsible for WhatsApp, joined forces with the aim of combating the spread of fake news (fake news) in the country, given that a lot of false information is passed on in a massive way. through messenger chats during the election period.

The feature is being made available gradually.

The increase in the number of members per group on WhatsApp is being released gradually, even for beta testers. WABetaInfo also indicated that there is a possibility that the feature will only be tested in some countries. If you are a tester, please check if there are any app updates pending for you.

Expanding the number of members can be worrying

As we mentioned earlier, these “chat rooms” are used as one of the ways to spread information quickly and in large amounts. For this reason, some experts are concerned that the very high increase in participants per group could greatly worsen the spread of misinformation.

If the update is actually applied, the flow of distribution of materials of all kinds can impact the amount of inappropriate and unverifiable content on the internet. You have to be careful with what you consume.