Who was ‘Lady Edison’, the self-taught inventor who rose to fame creating everyday objects

  • Almudena de Cabo
  • BBC News World

Beulah Louise Henry with her typewriter

Credit, Getty Images

Self-taught, with a strong innovative outlook and confident business, Beulah Louise Henry was one of the most prolific inventors of the 20th century — with 110 inventions and 49 patents.

His typewriters, toys, bobbin-less sewing machines, and feminine utensils made Henry a famous and beloved figure in the United States.

Her great imagination and the diversity of her creations earned her the nickname “Lady Edison”, in analogy to the famous American inventor Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), responsible for over a thousand patents in his lifetime.

Childhood in North Carolina

Born on September 28, 1887, to a North Carolina family, Henry spent her childhood in a cultural environment filled with art.

