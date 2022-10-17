Why are they building a 4G network on the Moon and not a 5G one?

Nokia, in a contract with NASA, will build the first cellular network on the Moon. The wireless broadband communication system in space will use 4G/LTE technology. But why not use 5G?

The explanation is related to the greater knowledge about 4G and, consequently, to the proven reliability. However, Nokia says that the ultimate goal will be to switch to 5G.

Thierry Klein, president of Bell Labs Solutions Research at Nokia Bell Labs, recalls that the project started “a few years ago”, with 5G technology being more recent. “4G, from our point of view, was definitely the right starting point to validate this technology,” he said in an interview with Fast Company.

The Nokia project began even before the contract with NASA. In 2018, the company signed an agreement with Vodafone Germany to provide a lunar network for a private mission to the Moon. However, the company that would deliver the rovers that would be used on lunar soil, PTScientistsended up going bankrupt in 2019 and the mission did not get off the ground.

In 2020, NASA awarded Nokia a $14.1 million contract to develop a test LTE system. It could pave the way for a lunar network to be used by astronauts who will live and work on the Moon and in the satellite’s orbit, as part of NASA’s Artemis project.

Jason Mitchell, NASA’s director of Advanced Communications and Navigation Technology, admitted to Fast Company that the current, direct-to-Earth, space-based internet system serves current lunar missions well. However, they would not fit into NASA’s more ambitious plans to expand the human presence there and then on Mars.

“We need a solution to intelligently scale and flow data to where it needs to go. In other words, not all data needs to go back to Earth,” said Mitchell.

The initial structure will be small and will fit into a compact, automated module, called Nova-C, which is being developed by space startup Intuitive Machines.

Klein notes that the networking equipment attached to the side of the Nova-C is the size of a pizza box and includes two extra units. The software used in the system will receive extra protection to resist radiation interference.

“The starting point is a commercial small cell product from Nokia,” says Klein.

The intention is to launch the IM-1 in the first quarter of 2023. In the video below, Intuitive Machines shows how the landing should take place: