“Will anyone have the courage?”; Milton Neves ‘let the dogs out’ on refereeing and alerts Corinthians

Corinthians

The journalist was not silent about refereeing in Flamengo matches and asked questions about the last games

Reproduction. Milton Neves strongly criticizes refereeing in Flamengo games
Journalist Milton Neves did not let it go and questioned VAR decisions in Flamengo games again. According to the columnist, the video referee helped Rubro-Negro to win last Saturday (15), against Atlético-MG, at Maracanã. Milton warned Corinthians, who will face the Rio de Janeiro team next Wednesday (19), in the final of the Copa do Brasil.

Shame what happened at Maracanã. Compelling! Inadmissible! Or will anyone have the courage to say that it was not Varela’s penalty the moment the Uruguayan opens his arm and the ball touches his hand? Corinthians get ready for next Wednesday’s final”, posted in his column on UOL.

In addition to the error pointed out in the match against Galo, Milton Neves also recalled a possible failure of the video referee in the game between Flamengo and Corinthans, in the first leg of the final of the Copa do Brasil, at Neo Química Arena. According to the journalist, VAR did not award Léo Pereira’s penalty and benefited the Carioca team in the tie in the first game of the final.

Finally, the journalist also made a charge to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). “Wilson Seneme, president of the CBF Arbitration Commission, urgently needs to speak up!”, finished.

