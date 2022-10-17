Will The Devil Wears Prada Sequel Happen? Anne Hathaway Addresses Rumors | Films

The Devil Wears Prada/Internet/Play

the fans of The Devil Wears Prada won an update that is not positive about a probable sequel to the cinematic classic, that’s because in a new interview, Anne Hathaway debunks any rumors about a sequel.

Released in 2006, the feature film also stars Meryl Streepquickly became one of the fan-favorite films of the era, as it follows Andrea Sachs, an aspiring journalist who is interning for an incredibly critical and difficult-to-handle stylist who will turn her beliefs upside down.

While granting an interview to the Entertainment Tonightthe actress Anne Hathaway finally addressed speculation about a possible The Devil Wears Prada 2. To the fans’ unhappiness, the acclaimed star says that instead of netizens waiting for a sequel, they should just revisit the first feature.

“There will be no sequel. Will not happen. It’s like, we can’t do this. Will not happen. It exists. There are other movies. There will be other movies. We can just watch the first movie again.”

Is it possible that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is secretly happening?

Despite the possibility of a continuation of the feature film directed by David Frankel and Oscar nominee, taking into account the schedule of its main stars, Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Bluntit is very unlikely that for now, a sequel will happen.

Meanwhile in Brazil, The devil Wears Prada is available on the streaming service of Star+.