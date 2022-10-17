With a resistant body, Amazfit Falcon is the new rival of the Apple Watch Ultra – Tecnoblog

1 day ago

O Apple Watch Ultra is the iPhone maker’s fullest watch. But amafit has already prepared a rival to Apple’s smartwartch, which offers a more rigid body, water resistance and a battery that lasts for almost a month. O Amazfit Falcon It even offers an improved GPS and an AI system to help you train.

