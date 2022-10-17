With a resistant body, Amazfit Falcon is the new rival of the Apple Watch Ultra – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

O Apple Watch Ultra is the iPhone maker’s fullest watch. But amafit has already prepared a rival to Apple’s smartwartch, which offers a more rigid body, water resistance and a battery that lasts for almost a month. O Amazfit Falcon It even offers an improved GPS and an AI system to help you train.

Amazfit Falcon

The launch came to the world on Thursday (13). Its main highlight revolves around the titanium case and the water resistance of 20 ATM (200 meters). The 1.28-inch screen with a resolution of 416 x 416 pixels still features a sapphire crystal glass and an anti-fingerprint coating, to avoid fingerprints on the screen.

The Amazfit Falcon has passed fifteen military tests, according to the manufacturer. This is the case of temperature tests in the region of 70º C and below 40º C, in addition to exposure to humidity for 240 hours. The analysis to ensure the MIL-STD-810G certification still underwent other assessments, such as impact resistance.

Another advantage revolves around the 500 mAh battery. The part promises to last up to 7 days with heavy use, up to 14 days with typical use and up to 30 days with economy mode. When using geolocation, the autonomy is up to 21 hours with precision GPS mode, up to 38 hours with balanced mode and up to 50 hours with energy saving mode.

Amazfit Falcon

Amazfit Falcon offers improved GPS for workouts

GPS is another star of the Amazfit Falcon. The watch operates with six positioning systems and L1 and L5 waves. “This dual-band positioning allows the watch to maintain signal strength and consistency, even in dense areas like cities, for accurate GPS tracking that isn’t impeded by environmental interference and the watch’s tough titanium body,” said the manufacturer. .

All this apparatus helps to track exercises more accurately. And while we’re on the subject, it’s good to list another benefit: the launch tracks more than 150 different physical activities. That is, you can opt for both outdoor sports and training inside a gym, for example.

The watch also features the Zepp Coach, an AI tool that helps balance exercise. In addition, the watch is compatible with external devices such as heart rate belts. Amazfit Falcon also allows it to be interconnected with other apps, such as Apple Health, Adidas Running, Google Health, Relive and Strava.

Amazfit Falcon

New Amazfit watch brings oximeter and more

In addition to exercises, the launch helps monitor users’ physical fitness. This is the case with the built-in oximeter, which checks blood oxygen saturation (SpO2). The release also analyzes users’ heart rate and stress level.

The clock also works through the night to keep you up to date. In addition to monitoring sleep, the wearable checks the quality of your breathing while you rest. The release even offers other features: stopwatch, control of playing music and much more.

The Amazfit Falcon arrived in US stores with a suggested price of US$ 499.99 (about R$ 2,580 in direct conversion). According to the manufacturer, the wearable “will be launched soon on AliExpress in Brazil, Mexico and other countries”.

