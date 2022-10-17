With British eyes, São Paulo sees renewal difficult with Luizão | Sao Paulo

São Paulo’s highlight in the draw with Palmeiras, last Sunday, for the Brazilian, defender Luizão still has an ongoing negotiation with the club to renew his contract, which expires at the end of January. But the board assesses that it will be difficult to extend the link.

After the match at Allianz Parque, coach Rogério Ceni commented on the situation and showed little hope of having him next season.

– Luizão will hardly stay. An athlete who hasn’t renewed until now, with a contract that ends in January… It’s not information, nobody told me anything. But a player who, ninety days from expiring the contract, has not renewed so far, will hardly renew it – said Ceni.

Among the tricolor board, the perception is similar, although the directors see that the doors have not closed.

Luizão is already within the period in which he can sign a pre-contract with other teams. In Morumbi, West Ham, from England, is seen as interested.

One of the arguments in the attempt to convince Luizão to stay at São Paulo is that he will have few opportunities to play for a club in the English league in the first few months and that he has gained space in Ceni’s team.

With 20 years old, Luizão has defended São Paulo since the under-15.

The player already had a contract renewal carried out, when he extended the contract for the last time – it ended in December 2021, now it runs until January 2023. Therefore, as it is no longer the first renewal of the contract as a professional, São Paulo does not has more priority to match an offer from another club.

Luizão has 15 games this season, having started nine of them. He scored a goal, against Cuiabá, in the Brazilian.



