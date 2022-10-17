With poop-shaped trophy, Spanish airline is elected the worst in the world

Photo by Pedro Aragão, CC BY-SA 3.0 GFDL, via Wikimedia





The Spanish airline Privilege Style, a specialist in chartering and leasing aircraft to other companies, is at the center of a controversy and saw its name making headlines in the Iberian country, after a group of activists decided to give it the trophy for “worst airline in the world”, with a symbol shaped like a plane diving into poop.

The initiative came from the entity Freedom for Tortureafter the airline agreed to carry out a charter flight taking refugees from the UK to Rwanda, under contract with the British government.

Agustina Oliveri, from the NGO, explained the action, saying that “Airlines must bring people together, but Privilege Style’s role in the UK government’s cruel plan in Rwanda will ruin lives and tear families apart. This is why all airlines except Privilege Style have excluded themselves from this ‘cash for humans’ scheme.”.

“We are here on behalf of tens of thousands of concerned people across Europe to inform Privilege Style that we will not stand by while they profit from the pain of refugees. We hope this award will encourage them to stop flying in the face of human decency, terminating their contract with the UK government.”finished.

A video of the action outside the Privilege Style headquarters was posted on social media (below).

We wanted to give Privilege Style airline the recognition they deserve for profiting from the UK’s cash for humans Rwanda plan. So today we turned up to their Mallorca HQ with a special award.@privilege757 pic.twitter.com/rU6b4XW1HO — Freedom from Torture🧡 (@FreefromTorture) October 14, 2022





The airline also received more than 10,000 emails asking them to cut ties with the UK government. The British government, however, claims that immigrants arrive in their country through “illegal, dangerous or unnecessary methods” and wants to discourage the practice. In addition, he argues that people earn a lot of money to commit human trafficking and this should stop.

On the other hand, Kolbassia Haoussou, director of Survivor Empowerment at Freedom from Torture, gave her testimony: “When I fled torture and persecution in Central Africa, I received refuge in Europe and was able to rebuild my life. I am shocked that an airline that counts cultural icons such as Real Madrid and Barcelona among its customers is profiting from denying people like me safety and security.”

“All companies have a duty to ensure that their business practices do not violate human rights. We are asking all Privilege Style customers to boycott the airline until they end their involvement in the UK’s inhumane ‘cash for humans’ scheme.”concluded the activist.

The subject is among the most controversial in Europe, given that the refugee crisis has been a real situation for decades.



