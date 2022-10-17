Woman is seen walking down the street with her friend’s body in a suitcase

A woman identified as Jemma Mitchell, 38, was seen walking calmly through the streets of London (England) carrying a blue suitcase. In it was the body of her friend, 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong.

The crime took place in June last year, but is only being tried this week. Jemma, a doctor specializing in body dissection, is accused of beating Mee to death, decapitating her and disposing of the body after a fight over money.

Jemma killed Mee when her friend refused to give £400,000 for a house project. She decapitated her friend and dumped her body over 400 kilometers away in Salcombe, Devon. Her head was found ten meters away and had been “cleanly cut off” from the rest of her body.

After the murder, Jemma became the main beneficiary of the victim’s will. But she pleaded not guilty during a hearing this week.