Woman undergoes eyebrow procedure and results are disastrous

Every day, a new aesthetic procedure appears on the market. One of them, known as brow lamination, promises to leave the appearance of the eyebrows more “full” and with personality. That’s not what happened to a tiktoker identified as Sarah Donnelly. In a video that circulates on the Chinese network, she revealed that she resorted to the darling treatment of the famous, but had a very different result than expected.

“I was trying to keep up with the young people, so I went to get my eyebrows done and this happened,” he wrote in the post’s caption. She, however, took the “disaster” in good spirits, and laughed a lot to see how it turned out. “I can’t stop laughing at them. I’m ridiculous,” she stated, between laughs.

I was trying to keep up with the kids, so I got my brows laminated, and this happened.

In the comments, some users compared her to the character Mr. Bean, known for his bushy eyebrows.

Procedure is successful in Brazil

non-invasive, the brow lamination (eyebrow lamination, in English translation) first conquered the Russians and then was successful in Europe, until it landed once and for all in Tupiniquim soil.

The method was designed to give the illusion of thick and defined eyebrows, a dream for those who have a superfine line, either by genetics or after pulling out excess hairs. When done by qualified professionals, it gives an “up” in self-esteem.

