Xavi is delighted, sends a scout to see Flamengo’s titleholder live at Maraca and takes the nation to ‘madness’

In view of the season he has been doing, the player has aroused the interest of the coach who is looking to hire him for the next season.

Flamengo is third in the Brazilian championship with 55 points, and comes from four unbeaten games in the competition. Among them were three wins and one draw. The Rubro-Negra team is still in the final in the Brazil’s Cup, in front of Corinthians, and America’s Liberatorswhere he faces Athletico-PR.

The performance of the carioca team in the current season is largely due to the work of the board, which looked for good names in the last transfer window. Just like with the arrival of the technician Dorival Juniorwhich arrived to replace Paulo Sousawhich had been heavily criticized by the crowd due to the team’s poor performance in front of the squad it has.

Among the outstanding players, Pedro is yielding a lot in the season and has been drawing attention from several clubs. The newest club that has an eye on the goalscorer is barcelona who even sent a scout to observe him in the Maracanãgame that takes place this Wednesday, for the final of the Copa do Brasil. Xavicurrent head coach barçahas support to ask for new reinforcements.

Seeking to remain in the G-4 of the Brasileirão, the Flamengo has an appointment with the America-MG next Saturday (22), at 7 pm, at the Raimundo Sampaio Stadium. But, before that, the team from Rio de Janeiro decides the title of Brazil’s Cup against Corinthians, next Wednesday (19), at 21:45. The first match, played in Neo Química Arenaended in a goalless draw, giving neither team an advantage.