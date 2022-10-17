Xiaomi 12S Ultra has great cameras, good performance and battery | Analysis / Review

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the most advanced cell phone of the Chinese manufacturer that arrives in partnership with Leica to stand out in the photographic segment. The model was initially launched only in China, but is it worth importing or are there better options on the domestic market? The design of the 12S Ultra is distinctive and resembles cameras with its leather texture, unlike the predecessor that has a secondary camera on the back to serve as a guide for selfies. The front continues with curved sides, but the hole for the selfie camera has been moved to the center. The display of Xiaomi’s new flagship features strong brightness with 120 Hz panel of the second generation LTPO type, which reduces the speed to up to 1 Hz to save battery. There is support for Dolby Vision and reproduction of up to 1 billion colors. The sound part is on account of dual speakers optimized by Harman / Kardon with support for Dolby Atmos with powerful and quality sound.

On the hardware side we have Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 with 12 GB of RAM, in addition to having another 3 GB of memory stolen from storage to improve multitasking. The Chinese top excels in speed and manages to hold applications open in the background well. It ran every game we tested without difficulty and doesn’t heat up easily. The battery lasts well and managed to outperform the predecessor in our standardized test, even though the capacity was reduced on the new one. Recharge time is faster than advanced models from Apple and Samsung, but Xiaomi has other phones that support faster charging. Then we have the camera. The 12S Ultra is Xiaomi’s first with a 1-inch sensor, but it’s not the first manufacturer to achieve such a feat. It captures clear photos, with good colors and does well even in the darkest places. The other cameras do not bring advancement compared to the predecessor, only the zoom records sharper photos. The front has evolved and captures better selfies, while the camcorder records with good quality; could only have better audio capture. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra can be imported for around R$ 5 thousand in direct conversion and without taxes. Is it all worth it? Undoubtedly, it is Xiaomi’s best phone at the moment and manages to compete with the Edge 30 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra, but perhaps the cost-benefit is complicated depending on the total expense you will have when importing it. To check all the details, just access the analysis through the link below:

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.

Source link