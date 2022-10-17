Zendaya breaks own record with Euphoria win

Euphoria star, Zendaya won the statuette for best actress at the Emmy 2022 and again broke records at the awards. Now, the 26-year-old actress is the youngest to win two awards in this category in history.

The interpreter of MJ in the Spider-Man films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had already achieved a huge feat in 2020. On the occasion, Zendaya became the youngest actress to take the grand prize of the night for her work in the first season of Euphoria.

At the 2022 Emmys, Tom Holland’s girlfriend was also nominated in two other categories: best original music and lyrics, for Euphoria, and best drama series for Euphoria -Zendaya signs the HBO hit as an executive producer.

To win her second statuette, Zendaya beat heavy competition. Names such as Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Laura Linney (Ozark), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) and Killing Eve duo Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh were in the running.

Renewed for a third season, Euphoria stars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

Watch the trailer for Euphoria Year 2 on HBO below: